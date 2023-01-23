AVN 62.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.84%)
DGKC 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
EPCL 41.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
FCCL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
FFL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
HUBC 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
NETSOL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
OGDC 81.65 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.02%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 74.42 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.09%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.25%)
TELE 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
TPLP 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.51%)
TRG 101.49 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (3.47%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 3,802 Increased By 5.9 (0.16%)
BR30 13,566 Increased By 151.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 38,454 Increased By 45.6 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,291 Increased By 68.4 (0.48%)
Most Gulf markets open slightly higher, Abu Dhabi extends losses

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 01:50pm
Most major stock markets in the Gulf opened slightly higher on Monday, shrugging off a small retreat in oil prices, although Abu Dhabi was poised to extend its losing streak.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets - drifted lower in early trade on Monday, but held on to most of last week’s gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.

Brent crude futures were down by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.17 at 0349 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index edged up 0.1%, boosted by its energy and healthcare stocks, with state oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco gaining 0.6% and Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group rising 0.8%.

Among other stocks, East Pipes Integrated Company For Industry surged more than 9% after it signed two separate contracts worth 569 million riyals ($151.5 million) on Sunday.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.1%, supported by a 1.4% jump in Emirates low-cost airline Air Arabia and a 1.3% lift in Emirates Central Cooling System Corp.

Major Gulf stocks rise on higher oil prices

The benchmark stock index in Qatar rose 0.3%, led by lenders. Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s largest lender by assets, and Qatar International Islamic Bank climbed 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

However, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index extended losses to a fourth straight session, opening 0.2% lower as conglomerate International Holding Co shed 0.5% and Alpha Dhabi declined 0.6%.

