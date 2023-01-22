AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2023 05:19pm
Follow us

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday set the tackling of galloping inflation and currency devaluation as priorities for the 2023-2024 budget presented to parliament.

The pledge came as the rial touched a new low.

Addressing MPs, Raisi tried to reassure Iranians over the economy which faces a serious crisis due primarily to US sanctions, mainly on oil exports. These were reimposed after Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

“Transparency, improving people’s livelihoods… controlling inflation and costs and supporting the stock market” are the budget priorities for the year starting on March 21, Raisi said.

Iranian currency falls to record low amid isolation and sanctions

At the end of December, the governor of the central bank resigned after the rial lost around 30 percent of its value in two months, falling from 330,000 to 430,000 per US dollar.

On Sunday, the national currency traded at around 450,000 rials per dollar, a new all-time low.

At the same time, inflation reached 45 percent at the end of December.

“Know that the prices of (foreign) currencies and gold, as well as the prices of many expensive things in the country will decrease,” the president promised, without explaining in detail the strategy of the government to achieve this.

Iran’s economy has been subject to increasing pressure with fresh sanctions imposed by Western countries over the authorities response to protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iran has been gripped by the protests since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, for an alleged violation of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Western countries have also imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic over providing Russia with drones they say are used in the Ukraine war. Tehran had repeatedly denied supplying weapons “to be used” in the war, but later admitted sending drones to Russia before the invasion began in February.

“The enemy is trying to impose difficult conditions and despair on the people” but “the government and parliament must give people hope,” Raisi said.

He assured that the government has “a short and long-term strategy” to support activity in the sectors of housing, health, food and transport.

Parliament on Sunday approved the budget which relied on projected exports of 1.4 million barrels of crude per day at an average price of $85 per barrel, state news agency IRNA reported.

inflation Ebrahim Raisi

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Abbasi says judiciary should 'rectify the injustices' done to Nawaz Sharif

Putin ally says West’s deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe

Musk announces more expensive subscription for ad-free Twitter

Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine’s Donbas

Nine killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say

India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India

SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Gas sector: Dar for early settlement of circular debt

Delay due to govt entities: PPIB to exempt big hydropower projects from fees, charges

Account opening: SECP directs AMCs to carry out due diligence

Read more stories