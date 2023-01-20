Technology field: NTC trying to develop 40 programmes: chairman

KARACHI: “National Technology Council (NTC) is trying to develop forty programmes in Pakistan in the technology field and create a curriculum. We have completed 15 and are working on the others.

As policymakers, we need to focus on standards and that’s what we are trying to do at NTC”, said Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, Chairman, National Technology Council (NTC).

He was speaking as a chief guest at the launching ceremony of Bachelor of Engineering Technology (Biomedical) Curriculum at Ziauddin University, Link Road, Education City Site.

He further stated that the skill component is entirely different from the knowledge component, and they are undoubtedly linked, but today the world has shifted towards the skill side.

Engineers face a dilemma, but people like us in positions of power want to empower the disenfranchised. HEC has already proposed a final draft of an act for technologists, and it remains to be seen what they will do or not.

While expressing his happiness at this partnership he said that I really appreciate Ziauddin University’s efforts for launching new programme, particularly those that will now be studied with a curriculum.

I have observed a strong vision and commitment to improving infrastructure in the private sector, and believe that competition in education will lead to an overall rise in standards.

At the launching ceremony of Biomedical Curriculum, Pro-Chancellor of Ziauddin University, Dr Nida Hussain thanked NTC for launching the BS Biomedical Technology curriculum at Ziauddin University and said that as a university, we will always struggle with curriculum, and we are happy that the NTC has taken on this task.

“Over the past few years, the NTC has worked tirelessly to provide continuing professional development and introduce new programmes. This particular programme we are launching today is a promising program in its field,” she further stated.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University, Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder said that in today’s digital age, where information is easily accessible; we must rethink our efforts in curriculum development as it is a matter of life and death for the new generation. The current notions about curriculum need to be re-evaluated, and we must focus on the real, sustainable issues facing our country.

At this occasion, Co-convenor of the Curriculum, NTC, Prof Dr Ali Raza Jafri presented an overview of the agenda and congratulated NTC and the members of NCRC for their efforts in achieving economic development and UN sustainable goals through industrial growth and value addition. Furthermore, vice chancellors of different renowned engineering universities attended the launching ceremony.

