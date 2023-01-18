AVN 60.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
BAFL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
FCCL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
FFL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
FLYNG 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
HUBC 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.56%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
NETSOL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.11%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.68%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.2%)
SNGP 35.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.73%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
TRG 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.49%)
UNITY 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,788 Increased By 22.9 (0.61%)
BR30 13,106 Increased By 54.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 38,536 Increased By 194.2 (0.51%)
KSE30 14,199 Increased By 118.2 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices extend gains on optimism over China’s recovery

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 09:55am
Follow us

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s gains, driven by optimism that the lifting of China’s strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world’s top oil importer.

Brent crude futures firmed 63 cents, or 0.73%, to $86.55 a barrel by 0401 GMT, following a 1.7% rally in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 68 cents, or 0.85%, to $80.56, having risen 0.4% on Tuesday.

China’s economic growth slowed sharply to 3% in 2022, missing the official target of “around 5.5%” and marking its second-worst performance since 1976. But the data still beat analysts’ forecasts after China started rolling back its zero-COVID policy in early December. Analysts polled by Reuters see 2023 growth rebounding to 4.9%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report that Chinese oil demand would grow 510,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year after contracting for the first time in years in 2022 due to COVID containment measures.

Oil prices hit two-week highs on hopes of China demand rebound

But OPEC kept its 2023 global demand growth forecast unchanged at 2.22 million bpd.

“Growing hopes that China’s fuel demand will pick up after a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy lent support to oil prices,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

“OPEC’s optimistic outlook on China’s demand also supported the market sentiment,” he said, predicting a bullish tone for this week.

The market was also supposed by expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude stocks by around 1.8 million barrels despite higher oil product inventories, from a Reuters poll.

On the supply-side, oil output from top shale regions in the United States is due to rise by about 77,300 bpd to a record 9.38 million bpd in February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a productivity report on Tuesday.

Russia, meanwhile, expects Western sanctions to have a significant impact on its oil product exports and its production, likely leaving it with more crude oil to sell, said a senior Russian source with knowledge of the nation’s outlook.

“Potential supply losses from Russia and the reopening of China could see the market tighten quickly,” ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

The market is also closely watching for more demand data from China in the International Energy Agency’s monthly report due later on Wednesday, according to ING analysts in a client note.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices extend gains on optimism over China’s recovery

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Jul-Nov LSMI output declines 3.58pc YoY

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

Read more stories