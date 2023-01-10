AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Raw sugar gains, arabica hits lowest in 1-1/2 months

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 08:35pm
LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, recovering from Monday’s two-month lows, while arabica coffee hit its lowest in 1-1/2 months.

March raw sugar rose 1.1% to 19.38 cents per lb at 1506 GMT, after touching 18.92 cents on Monday.

Dealers said the recent fund long liquidation has dried up and sugar looks set to consolidate around current levels provided the largely negative macro economic signals do not worsen.

In the background, Brazil’s decision not to reinstate federal taxes on gasoline continues to weigh, as it could encourage more use of cane to produce sugar rather than ethanol.

Dealers are also monitoring political unrest in Brazil after supporters of the country’s former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital over the weekend.

March white sugar rose 1.7% to $544.40 a tonne.

March arabica coffee fell 2.6% to $1.5380 per lb, having hit a low of $1.5355.

Favourable weather in top producer Brazil and rising exchange stocks are weighing on arabica.

Dealers noted, however, the market expects around 17,000 lots of futures will be bought on the Bloomberg commodity index this week.

“We expect this buying to bring coffee futures back to $1.75,” said a dealer.

March robusta coffee fell 0.9% to $1,843 a tonne.

Top robusta producer Vietnam’s 2022 coffee exports rose 13.8% year on year in 2022, data showed.

March New York cocoa fell 1.6% to $2,032 a tonne. The contract hit the highest since mid-February on Monday at $2,699.

Climate42 said there have been extreme temperature swings over the last month in top producer Ivory Coast. As a result, cocoa trees depleted their water reserves at a higher rate and fresh flowering was probably inhibited.

March London cocoa fell 2.9% to 2,612 pounds per tonne.

