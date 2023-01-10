Turkish unemployment unchanged at 10.2% in November

GDANSK: Turkey’s unemployment rate was unchanged month-on-month to 10.2% in November, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 0.5 percentage point to 20.8%, data showed on Tuesday.

The labour under-utilisation measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The unemployment rate for October was unchanged at 10.2%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

US unemployment dips in December as job gains remain robust

The labour force participation rate in November rose to 54.1% from 53.6% a month earlier.