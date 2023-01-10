KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.411 billion and the number of lots traded at 20,080. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 7.542 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 7.097 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.359 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.460 billion), Silver (PKR 1.257 billion), DJ (PKR 758.686 million), Platinum (PKR 533.371 million), SP 500 (PKR 493.764 million), Copper (PKR 482.118 million), Natural Gas (PKR 376.722 million), Palladium (PKR 40.904 million) and Brent (PKR 8.638 million). In Agricultural commodities, 26 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.884 million were traded.

