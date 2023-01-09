AVN 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.07%)
BAFL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.97%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.47%)
DFML 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.34%)
DGKC 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.19%)
EPCL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.1%)
FCCL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
HUBC 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.59%)
NETSOL 87.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-3.11%)
OGDC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.36%)
PAEL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.41%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.8%)
TRG 108.89 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-6.41%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,008 Decreased By -59.4 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,262 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 40,474 Decreased By -533.5 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,004 Decreased By -176.5 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME copper hits more than 6-month peak as China reopens border

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 01:28pm
Follow us

London copper jumped to a more than six-month high on Monday, while most other base metals also rose as demand prospects brightened after top consumer China reopened its borders.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1% at $8,686 a tonne, as of 0639 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 23, 2022 at $8,711 earlier in the session.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.5% to 66,100 yuan ($9,750.99) a tonne.

The contract leapt 1.8% earlier in the session to its highest since Dec. 30 at 66,260 yuan a tonne. After three years, mainland China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong and ended a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy.

“The events of last weekend have seemingly changed many people’s views on the global economy… This in turn has led to talk of green shoots of recovery, full steam ahead for the Chinese, and thus the global economy,” Malcolm Freeman, a director at broker Kingdom Futures, said in a note.

The US dollar eased on China’s reopening of its borders and rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes following the December jobs report.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. Economists and analysts also believe policymakers in China will take more steps to stimulate home demand this year after a COVID-induced downturn.

Metals are used extensively in housing construction. LME zinc increased 2.3% to $3,094 a tonne, lead rose 2% to $2,245.50 a tonne, aluminium advanced 1.7% to $2,334.50 a tonne and tin was up 1.1% at $25,550 a tonne.

Copper hits 3-week high on China hopes

SHFE aluminium advanced 0.6% to 17,980 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 1.4% to 23,575 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.4% to 211,800 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.6% to 15,570 yuan a tonne.

However, Freeman was cautious of the bullishness in metals prices, as the state of Chinese, US and European economies is not improving fast.

aluminium LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

LME copper hits more than 6-month peak as China reopens border

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 down nearly 1%

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Oil rises on demand optimism as China borders reopen

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly

Indonesia and Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil

LCs: Large steel sector seeks govt’s help

Read more stories