AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.93%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.94%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.47%)
DFML 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.27%)
DGKC 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.3%)
EPCL 43.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
FCCL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.86%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
HUBC 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.26%)
LOTCHEM 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.01%)
MLCF 20.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.54%)
NETSOL 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-2.85%)
OGDC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
PPL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.74%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.51%)
TRG 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.45%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,011 Decreased By -56.4 (-1.39%)
BR30 14,278 Decreased By -149.7 (-1.04%)
KSE100 40,474 Decreased By -533.6 (-1.3%)
KSE30 15,007 Decreased By -173.1 (-1.14%)
AstraZeneca to buy US-based CinCor Pharma in $1.8bn deal

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 01:27pm
AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion to strengthen its pipeline of heart and kidney drugs.

AstraZeneca said it will pay $26 per CinCor share in cash, a premium of nearly 121% to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Makers to raise drug prices in US this month

The offer also includes a non-tradable contingent value right of $10 per share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission of CinCor’s baxdrostat, which is being developed to treat cardiorenal diseases.

Including this, the offer represent a 206% premium to CinCor’s shares close on Friday.

AstraZeneca CinCor Pharma

