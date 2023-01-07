AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Russia says it will honour self-declared ceasefire in Ukraine until midnight

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2023 05:06pm
Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday its forces in Ukraine would maintain a ceasefire it unilaterally declared in honour of Orthodox Christmas until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the truce offer.

In its daily briefing, the defence ministry said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces, whom it accused of shelling civilian areas – something Kyiv often accuses Russian forces of.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy thanks Scholz for defence package, discusses ‘further cooperation’

Ukraine rejected Moscow’s ceasefire offer as a cynical trick designed to give Russian forces the chance to rest and re-arm and said it would continue to try to recapture territory seized by Moscow.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

