AVN 70.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.31%)
BAFL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
DFML 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.57%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
FFL 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
HUBC 62.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.33%)
MLCF 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.52%)
NETSOL 89.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.81%)
OGDC 80.39 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
PPL 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
PRL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.62%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.92%)
TPLP 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TRG 115.30 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.77%)
UNITY 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 19.9 (0.49%)
BR30 14,290 Increased By 116 (0.82%)
KSE100 40,958 Increased By 240.8 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,129 Increased By 75.6 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs on China-led demand hopes, strong dollar caps gains

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 11:01am
Follow us

BEIJING: Copper prices climbed on Friday as investors hoped that China’s efforts to bolster its economy will improve demand for metals, although the gains were limited by a stronger dollar and near-term worries around surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $8,396 a tonne by 0147 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.5% to 65,060 yuan ($9,460.25) a tonne.

Economists and analysts believe policymakers in China will roll out more support measures to stimulate demand this year, as part of Beijing’s overall goal to bolster the $17 trillion economy after a sharp COVID-induced downturn.

The likely modest demand recovery in property is likely to propel demand for industrial metals.

The sentiment was also buoyed by news that China will reopen to the world on Sunday, welcoming international travellers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time since 2020.

Traders are also eyeing U.S. jobs reports due at 1330 GMT.

The dollar index hit a four-week high on Thursday after data pointed to a strong jobs market, supporting the prospect that the Federal Reserve could keep up the pace of aggressive rate hikes.

Demand angst puts copper on track for largest drop since 2018

Meanwhile, global copper smelting activity dipped in December as smelters shut for maintenance after a year of sluggish activity, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Thursday.

On the output front, Chile’s total copper production fell 6.9% in November to 449,000 tonnes, government body Cochilco said on Thursday.

In other developments in the sector, the LME said Gay Huey Evans will step down as LME chair, but declined to comment on whether it was due to regulatory reviews into the nickel market events in March.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 0.5% to $2,266 a tonne, lead added 0.4% to $2,226, tin was up 0.3% to $24,940.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.2% at 17,770 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 0.4% at 23,210 yuan, tin lost 2.5% at 202,110 yuan, and nickel shed 6.7% at 208,840 yuan.

LME copper copper market copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper climbs on China-led demand hopes, strong dollar caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

First phase of 1,000MW solar panels: Bidding process to begin next week, PM informed

Ecnec approves PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme

Economy: PBC team meets PM, offers suggestions

Oil prices rise $1 on China’s reopening optimism

Edible oil: SBP, MoF urged to ask banks to open LCs

Foreign exchange reserves at almost 9-year low level

TT charges against home remittances: Process of reimbursement streamlined

Wazirabad attack: IK alludes to ‘establishment’s involvement’

PTI chairmanship: ECP restrained from acting against IK

Read more stories