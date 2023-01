KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday slumped on the local market, traders said. Prices nosedived by Rs5200 to Rs183400 per tola and Rs4458 to Rs157236 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1848 per ounce.

Silver prices dropped by Rs20 to $2130 per tola and Rs17.14 to Rs1826.13 per 10 grams, traders said.

