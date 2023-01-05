AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2023 05:58am
KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.097 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,510.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.566 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.250 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.739 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.504 billion), Silver (PKR 1.360 billion), DJ (PKR 1.172 billion), Platinum (PKR 856.385 million), SP 500 (PKR 309.045 million), Natural Gas (PKR 278.085 million), Copper (PKR 47.494 million) and Brent (PKR 10.320 million). In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.334 million were traded.

