AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.2%)
BAFL 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
DGKC 48.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
EPCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
KEL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 88.81 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.73%)
OGDC 79.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.15%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PIBTL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PPL 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.33%)
PRL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3.65%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.17%)
TRG 114.38 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.09%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,038 Increased By 4.7 (0.12%)
BR30 14,191 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,719 Increased By 55.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,025 Increased By 31.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coral bleaching causing ‘unnecessary’ fish fights

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2023 11:41am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PARIS: Fish that have lost food due to mass coral bleaching are getting into more unnecessary fights, causing them to expend precious energy and potentially threatening their survival, new research said Wednesday.

With the future of the world’s coral reefs threatened by climate change, a team of researchers studied how a mass bleaching event affected 38 species of butterflyfish.

The colourfully patterned reef fish are the first to feel the effect of bleaching because they eat coral, so their “food source is hugely diminished really quickly”, said Sally Keith, a marine ecologist at Britain’s Lancaster University.

Keith and her colleagues had no idea a mass bleaching event was coming when they first studied the fish at 17 reefs off Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Christmas Island.

But when one of history’s worst global bleaching events struck in 2016, it offered “the perfect opportunity” to study how it affected the fish’s behaviour, Keith told AFP.

The researchers returned within a year and were “shocked” to see the devastation of the once beautiful reefs, she said.

Donning their snorkels or scuba gear, the team watched the fish “swimming around looking for food that just isn’t there anymore,” she added.

“There was a bit of crying in our masks.”

Losing battle

The bleaching particularly affected Acropora coral, the main food source for the butterflyfish.

That “changed the playing field of who’s eating what,” Keith said, putting different species of butterflyfish in increased competition for other types of coral.

When a butterflyfish wants to signal to a competitor that a particular bit of coral is theirs, they point their noses down and raise their spiny dorsal fins.

“It’s almost like raising your hackles,” Keith said.

If that fails, one fish will chase the other, usually until the other gives up.

“I followed one for about 50 metres (165 feet) once, that was quite tiring, they’re very fast,” Keith said.

The team observed 3,700 encounters between butterflyfish.

Before the coral bleaching event, different species of butterflyfish were able to resolve disputes using signalling around 28 percent of the time.

But that number fell to just 10 percent after the bleaching, indicating many “unnecessary attacks,” according to the new study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

“Making poor decisions about who to fight, and where to invest their really valuable energy, could be that little bit that tips them over the edge towards actual starvation,” said Keith, the study’s lead author.

It is not clear if the fish will be able to adapt to the changes brought about by coral bleaching quickly enough, the researchers warned.

It could also have knock-on effects between species and up the food chain, she added.

Modelling research last year found that even if the Paris climate goal of holding global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is reached, 99 percent of the world’s coral reefs will not be able to recover.

At two degrees of warming, the number rose to 100 percent.

Japan climate change Philippines butterflyfish Britain’s Lancaster University Christmas Island Paris climate goal Acropora coral

Comments

1000 characters

Coral bleaching causing ‘unnecessary’ fish fights

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Early closure of markets announced

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Uplift budget for Q3, 4: Finance Div revises fund release strategy

‘White Paper’ unveiled: Tarin says raising the alarm about economic meltdown

Failure to appear in contempt case: Arrest warrants could be issued, IK told

Immovable properties in Lahore FBR revises downward valuation rates

World Bank seeks more funds

Digital lending companies: Compliance certificates made mandatory

Old COE/used stores of civil armed forces exempted from tax

Read more stories