AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures decline

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dipped on Friday, on track to post their first annual decline since 2018 as global recessionary fears and concerns over slow demand in top buyer China weighed on demand sentiment over the past year.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery was down 0.6 yen, or 0.3%, at 218.4 yen ($1.65) per kg as of 0205 GMT, declining about 0.7% for the week. The benchmark OSE contract has declined about 8.2% for the year. The OSE will be closed on Monday for the observation of New Year’s Day and on Tuesday for a market holiday in Japan. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was down 55 yuan, or 0.4%, at 12,660 yuan ($1,820) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average opened up 0.74%. Rubber demand sentiment has been mixed in recent weeks after top buyer China relaxed strict Covid curbs, which was met with a fresh wave of new infections, limiting industrial activity and consumption.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures decline

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

POL products’ prices kept unchanged

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

PTI files contempt petition against ECP

Raw materials of steel sector: MoF, SBP urged to instruct commercial banks to prioritise LCs

SHC dismisses petitions challenging tax on foreign assets

TLA with KIA Corp: SECP drops winding-up proceedings against Dewan Motors

LG polls: PTI urges IHC to initiate proceedings against CEC

Read more stories