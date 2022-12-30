AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
Terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their designs: minister

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs. He said this during his visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, where he inquired after the health of police personnel Muhammad Hanif who was wounded in the Islamabad I-10 explosion.

The minister was accompanied by Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Director General Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha, and other senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanaullah appreciated the policeman for performing his professional duty and said that the mental and professional skills of the policemen saved Islamabad from a major accident.

He said the cowardly attacks will never demoralise the security forces.

He further said that martyred Adeel Hussain would be awarded Tamhgha-e-Shujaat for his bravery and support will be given to the injured personnel.

He lauded the injured policeman and his colleagues who had saved the Federal Capital from a major incident by foiling the terrorist attempt.

The minister said the entire Pakistani nation paid tribute to the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives for the country. The country’s security forces would not be demoralised by such cowardly acts of the terrorists, he added.

