Gold prices inch down

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday inched down from all-time highs on the local market, traders said.

They lowered by Rs200 to Rs182600 per tola and Rs171 to Rs155650 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1807 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs2050 per tola and Rs1757.54 per 10 grams, traders said.

