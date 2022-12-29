AGL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.27%)
ANL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
AVN 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
EFERT 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.72%)
EPCL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.8%)
FFL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.04%)
MLCF 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.62%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.19%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.95%)
PRL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
TRG 109.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WAVES 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,697 Increased By 417.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 14,589 Increased By 127.9 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles: army

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2022 03:19pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine’s air defence shot down 54 out of 69 missiles launched by Russia in a new wave of attacks on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian army said.

“According to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched in total. Fifty four enemy cruise missiles were shot down,” Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

Russia retaliates on oil price cap as eastern Ukraine sees heavy fighting

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier in the day that more than 120 missiles had been fired.

Ukraine's air defence

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles: army

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Oil falls as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Williamson double ton gives New Zealand edge in first Pakistan Test

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1

Imran Khan says doesn’t see elections in ‘near future’

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

Read more stories