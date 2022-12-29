Ukraine shot down 54 out of 69 Russian missiles: army

KYIV: Ukraine’s air defence shot down 54 out of 69 missiles launched by Russia in a new wave of attacks on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian army said.

“According to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched in total. Fifty four enemy cruise missiles were shot down,” Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

Russia retaliates on oil price cap as eastern Ukraine sees heavy fighting

Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier in the day that more than 120 missiles had been fired.