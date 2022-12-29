AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Saudi Arabia seizes 30 tonnes of the narcotic khat

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it had seized nearly 30 tonnes of the mildly narcotic shrub khat this month, as part of a larger drug crackdown by the oil-rich kingdom.

Khat, or qat, is a leaf which is packed into the cheek and slowly chewed, releasing chemicals similar to amphetamines and resulting in a mild high.

It is very popular in Yemen and Horn of Africa countries like Ethiopia and Somalia.

Saudi border authorities seized 29.2 tonnes of khat in the country’s south, near the border with Yemen, as well as in the north, near Jordan, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The shipments were seized between December 3-24, according to SPA.

More than 360 smugglers were arrested, most of them Yemeni but also some Ethiopians and Saudis, it said. Saudi Arabia is also a major market for the addictive amphetamine called captagon.

