Gold prices at record high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday shot up to the new record highs on the local market, traders said.

They surged by Rs4500 to Rs182700 per tola with Rs156636 per 10 grams, up by Rs3858.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1810 per ounce.

Silver regained to its previous historic highs of Rs2050 per tola, up by Rs30 and Rs1757.54 per 10 grams, up by Rs25.72, traders said.

