AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 6.9% y/y in November, exporters say

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 03:38pm
Follow us

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast’s cocoa grind was up 6.9% year on year in November to 113,803 tonnes, data from the exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Tuesday.

Total grind from the start of the 2022/23 season in October stood at 55,248 tonnes of beans by the end of November, up 5.1% compared with 52,580 tonnes at the same time last season.

The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam International and Cargill Inc. Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes.

Lack of rain threatens mid-crop harvests of Ivory Coast cocoa

It is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder.

Coffee Ivory Coast’s cocoa

Comments

1000 characters

Ivory Coast cocoa grind up 6.9% y/y in November, exporters say

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

ECP postpones local govt elections in Islamabad

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

LHC orders extension in winter vacation in smog-hit Lahore

Oil hits three-week high as China eases COVID curbs

Yamaha Motor Pakistan increases bike prices by up to Rs13,500

Palm surges over 7% as China eases border entry rules

New Zealand start solidly against Pakistan in first Test

New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel

Bangladesh receives offers in tender to buy 50,000 T rice

Read more stories