AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.42%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.55%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -13 (-0.33%)
BR30 14,025 Decreased By -125.6 (-0.89%)
KSE100 39,939 Decreased By -215.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 14,756 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Uganda coffee exports in November drop 15%, hurt by drought

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 01:12pm
Follow us

KAMPALA: Uganda’s coffee exports declined 15% in November from the same period a year ago, as drought reduced yields in some regions, the state-run sector regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA).

The east African country is Africa’s second-largest coffee exporter and earnings from the crop constitute a major source of foreign exchange.

Shipments in November amounted to 447,162 60-kilogram bags, 15% lower than volumes exported in the same month last year, UCDA said in a report.

The drop in exports, UCDA said, was because of a “drought in most regions for the second consecutive year leading to increased incidences of pests and diseases such as the coffee twig borer and red blister disease.”

The twig borer is a beetle that thrives in dry conditions, which have become more common in recent years and could become an even greater threat as the result of climate change.

NY coffee biased to retest resistance at $1.7340

First detected in Uganda in 1993, the twig borer makes tiny grooves on the twigs of coffee trees and lays eggs there.

It then infects the twigs with a fungi which causes the leaves and twigs to wilt and die.

Coffee

Comments

1000 characters

Uganda coffee exports in November drop 15%, hurt by drought

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories