AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.67%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.47%)
OGDC 76.87 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.88%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.92%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
TRG 113.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,155 Increased By 486 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,778 Increased By 177.7 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine calls for Russia’s removal from UN

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2022 07:29pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine on Monday called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN… to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that Russia “illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council” since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Russia says killed Ukraine ‘saboteurs’ trying to cross border

“From a legal and political point of view, there can be only one conclusion: Russia is an usurper of the Soviet Union’s seat in the UN Security Council,” the ministry added.

“Three decades of its illegal presence in the UN have been marked by wars and seizures of other countries’ territories,” the statement said.

The five permanent members of the 15-seat UN Security Council have veto power over UN resolutions.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine calls for Russia’s removal from UN

Didn’t know extent of Pakistan's economic problems when I took oath: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 rallies 1.23% as govt looks to reduce circular debt

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Rupee registers fifth consecutive loss against US dollar

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Savage US blizzard leaves 32 dead, power outages, travel snarls

FM Bilawal, his Saudi counterpart reaffirm to further deepen bilateral cooperation

APTMA rejects reports over closure of textile mills across Pakistan

'Inventory shortage': Pak Suzuki announces temporary shutdown of automobile, motorcycle plants

Azam and Sarfaraz punish sloppy New Zealand in first Test

Read more stories