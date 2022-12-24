‘Serpent’ serial killer Charles Sobhraj freed, deported to France

KATHMANDU: French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, was heading to France on Friday after being freed following almost 20 years in a Nepali prison.

After leaving Kathmandu’s Central Jail, the 78-year-old was taken to Kathmandu airport where he boarded a flight to Paris. He was due to arrive on Saturday morning via Doha.

Nepal court orders release of Charles Sobhraj

Sobhraj, whose life was chronicled in the Netflix series “The Serpent”, was earlier driven out of the prison in a blue police vehicle through a scrum of reporters.