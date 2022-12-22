AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.8%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.75%)
EPCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.57%)
FCCL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.47%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.4%)
OGDC 71.52 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.42%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.11%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TREET 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
TRG 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-5.99%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
WAVES 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 3,903 Decreased By -47.8 (-1.21%)
BR30 13,779 Decreased By -237 (-1.69%)
KSE100 39,511 Increased By 168.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 14,558 Increased By 98.3 (0.68%)
CBOT wheat may rise more to $7.84-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may rise more to $7.84-1/4 per bushel, driven by a wave c. This is the third wave of a...
Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 09:55am
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may rise more to $7.84-1/4 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

This is the third wave of a bounce from the Dec. 6 low of $7.23-1/2.

It has travelled far above its 61.8% projection level of $7.61-1/2.

Chances are it may extend to $7.84-1/2. A break below $7.61-1/2 could open the way towards $7.45-1/4 to $7.56 range.

