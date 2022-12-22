AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
Zardari sees no difference between Hamza and Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that the PPP would not field a candidate for the office of chief minister of Punjab, saying he does not see any difference between his son and Hamza Shehbaz, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

He said the next chief minister of the province should be elected from the PML-N rather than the PPP after the removal of Pervaiz Elahi from the office. Zardari said he would not like to select the next Punjab Chief Minister from his party because this seat deserves a candidate from the PML-N which enjoys a majority in the province.

The statement comes as the combined opposition of PPP and PML-N in Punjab seek to oust Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. They have submitted a vote of no-confidence against him in the provincial assembly. It may be noted that President Zardari had arrived in the town on last Sunday to play his role in saving the dissolution of the provincial assembly. He held successive meetings with PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain besides Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

