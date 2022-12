SINGAPORE: New York March cocoa may retest a support at $2,464 per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards $2,429.

A rising trendline suggests a further fall to $2,450. Once cocoa drops to this level, it is likely to extend its loss to $2,429, as suggested by a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $2,190.

Resistance is at $2,521, a break above which may lead to a gain to $2,527-$2,577 range.