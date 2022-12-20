AGL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-8.81%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-7.38%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.12%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.13%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.56%)
EPCL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.45%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.27%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.88%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-10.51%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.48%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.54%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.35%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.76%)
OGDC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.79%)
PAEL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-8.82%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.73%)
TELE 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-12.22%)
TPL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.25%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-8.15%)
WAVES 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
BR100 3,901 Decreased By -164.6 (-4.05%)
BR30 13,836 Decreased By -781 (-5.34%)
KSE100 39,546 Decreased By -1424.8 (-3.48%)
KSE30 14,564 Decreased By -512.5 (-3.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia’s 2022 GDP growth very likely to beat forecasts: PM

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 01:20pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said the country’s gross domestic product this year was very likely to exceed earlier projections of between 6.5% and 7%.

“This year’s economic performance is encouraging as a result of the reopening of the economy in line with a shift to a COVID-19 endemic phase,” Anwar, who is also finance minister, said in parliament.

Malaysia’s economy has bounced back rapidly from the pandemic after an easing of restrictions in April, but there are concerns that a slowdown in the world economy could hurt export growth going forward.

The economy expanded at its fastest pace in over a year in the third quarter, outrunning the growth rate of many of its Southeast Asian peers, although outlook was clouded by the risk of a global slowdown.

Anwar, who prevailed in a parliamentary confidence motion on Monday aimed at proving his mandate after an election last month, cautioned that the global economic outlook remained uncertain and challenging in 2023, with geopolitical conflicts suppressing growth.

Malaysia’s November exports rise 15.6% on-year, above forecast

The trade and finance ministries have been tasked with improving the ease of doing business and increasing quality investments, to create high value jobs for Malaysians, he said.

“The government will do its best to strengthen economic indicators, restore investor confidence and rebuild a prosperous Malaysia,” Anwar added.

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim COVID 19 endemic

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia’s 2022 GDP growth very likely to beat forecasts: PM

Pakistan security forces launch operation to rescue hostages from militants

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss in inter-bank market

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Pakistan suffer first whitewash at home as England cruise to third Test win

Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

Net Metering Regulations: Nepra facing frustrating situation

Read more stories