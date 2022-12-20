AGL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.76%)
ANL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.68%)
AVN 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.4%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.09%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.18%)
EFERT 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.59%)
FCCL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.26%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.63%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.23%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.84%)
GGL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.54%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.44%)
KEL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.25%)
LOTCHEM 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
OGDC 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.11%)
PAEL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.74%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.64%)
TPL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.2%)
TREET 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.64%)
TRG 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-3.74%)
UNITY 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.3%)
WAVES 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.72%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
BR100 3,985 Decreased By -80.9 (-1.99%)
BR30 14,262 Decreased By -355.7 (-2.43%)
KSE100 40,213 Decreased By -758.1 (-1.85%)
KSE30 14,822 Decreased By -254.1 (-1.69%)
Brent oil may retest support at $78.30

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 11:21am
Brent oil may retest a support at $78.30 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $76.45-$77.38 range.

The weak rise from the Monday low of $78.60 is classified as a bounce against the preceding fall from the Dec. 16 high of $81.78.

The rise is shaped into a flag pattern, which will be confirmed when oil breaks the nearest support of $79.44.

The bounce may end in the range of $80.74 to $81.29.

A break above $81.29 could lead to a gain into $82.35-$83.14 range.

Brent crude oil

