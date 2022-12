JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, supported by stronger rival vegetable oils and crude oil, but the contract was set to post a weekly decline amid soft export data for the Dec. 1-15 period.

Palm drops due to soft export data, weaker rival oils

Palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 102 ringgit, or 2.62%, to 3,996 ringgit ($903.87) per tonne in early trade.