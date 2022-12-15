AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.76%)
AVN 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.21%)
EFERT 79.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.74%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.36%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.13%)
FLYNG 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.95%)
GGGL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.08%)
GGL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.54%)
MLCF 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.25%)
PAEL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.28%)
PRL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.48%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
TREET 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.1%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.71%)
UNITY 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.93%)
WAVES 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
World

Boris Becker freed from UK prison, expected to be deported

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:49pm
LONDON: German tennis star Boris Becker, 55, has been freed from a British prison, the government said on Thursday, meaning he is now expected to be deported from the country.

In April, Becker, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

“Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity,” the Home Office said in a statement while declining to comment directly on Becker’s case.

Becker had previously been convicted of tax evasion in Germany in 2002, for which he received a suspended prison sentence.

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

The former tennis great had won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17 becoming the youngest and first unseeded player to claim the men’s singles title. He went on to win two more Wimbledon titles.

Becker had denied all the charges in relation to the London court proceedings, saying he had cooperated with the bankruptcy proceedings - even offering up his wedding ring - and had relied on his advisers.

