AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
AVN 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.39%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.98%)
EFERT 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.4%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.75%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
FFL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.87%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
FNEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.61%)
GGGL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.32%)
GGL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.26%)
MLCF 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.71%)
OGDC 72.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
PAEL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.7%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.71%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
TREET 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.25%)
TRG 133.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.92%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
WAVES 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops due to soft export data, weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 03:57pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Thursday after two straight sessions of gains as lower exports in the first half of the month and weaker rival oil weighed on prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.92% to end the afternoon session at 3,874 ringgit ($877.46) per tonne.

Palm prices posted a more than 5% gain over the last two sessions after data showed Malaysian palm oil inventories dropped for the first time in six months.

The easing Malaysian exports and declines in soy oil prices provided an “ideal condition for profit taking” after recent climbs, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-15 fell between 4% and 9.1% from a month earlier, cargo surveyors reported. Meanwhile, in related oils, Dalian’s most active soyoil contract was down 0.71%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.28%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 1.85%.

Palm oil rises as inventories drop for first time in 6 months

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil is expected to fall to 3,861 ringgit, as it seems to have lost its momentum after breaking above a resistance at 3,945 ringgit, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm drops due to soft export data, weaker rival oils

Engro Corp's board recommends buyback of 70mn ordinary shares

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Azam Swati shifted to Islambad, SHC informed

Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Soldier, civilian martyred in Wednesday's suicide blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

At least 22 dead in India after drinking toxic alcohol

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories