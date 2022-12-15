AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
EU leaders to make more progress in energy talks on Thursday

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2022 01:53pm
BRUSSELS: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is optimistic that European Union leaders will make progress in talks on tackling high energy prices at their meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

“I am sure that we will find agreement in some more issues on the sidelines today so that we will eventually reach overall agreement,” he told reporters, adding “we are very close” on reaching a deal.

EU energz ministers earlier this week failed to reach an agreement on the issue of setting a cap on gas prices, as Germany in particular took a cautious stance on the matter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz EU GAS

