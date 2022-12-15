AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.584 billion and the number of lots traded at 20,984.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.927 billion, followed by DJ (PKR 5.695 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 5.111 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.337 billion), Crude (PKR 1.656 billion), Copper (PKR 1.194 billion), Silver (PKR 607.483 million), Platinum (PKR 452.824 million), SP500 (PKR 324.67 million), Natural Gas (PKR 255.031 million), Brent (PKR 18.422 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 6.328 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.249 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories