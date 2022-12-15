KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.584 billion and the number of lots traded at 20,984.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.927 billion, followed by DJ (PKR 5.695 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 5.111 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.337 billion), Crude (PKR 1.656 billion), Copper (PKR 1.194 billion), Silver (PKR 607.483 million), Platinum (PKR 452.824 million), SP500 (PKR 324.67 million), Natural Gas (PKR 255.031 million), Brent (PKR 18.422 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 6.328 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.249 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022