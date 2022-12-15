Gold prices jump to historic high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday jumped to another historic high on the local market, traders said.

Gold was selling for the all-time high of Rs170,900 per tola, soaring by Rs2000 in trading on Tuesday night, and gained Rs100 on Wednesday.

The yellow metal per 10 grams was also traded for historic high of Rs146,519 surging cumulatively by Rs1800 in after-hours trade on Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1808 per ounce.

Silver inched up to another historic high of Rs1990 per tola, up by Rs20 and Rs1706.10 per 10 grams, up by Rs17.15, traders said.

