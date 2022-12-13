AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
EPCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.76%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.88%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.06%)
GGL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.65%)
MLCF 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.65%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TREET 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.57%)
TRG 137.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.82%)
UNITY 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
WAVES 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,714 Increased By 173.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,431 Increased By 77.2 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Haiti receives first shipment of cholera vaccines: WHO

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2022 05:34pm
Follow us

GENEVA: Crisis-wracked Haiti has received a first shipment of cholera vaccines to help battle the intensifying outbreak of the deadly disease, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The UN health agency said its regional office PAHO had helped deliver 1.17 million doses of oral cholera vaccines to help battle the disease as cases surge.

Haiti, an impoverished country beset by horrific gang violence and political instability, has been facing a resurgence of cholera since October.

It comes just three years after the Caribbean nation finally stamped out an outbreak that began in 2010 and killed more than 10,000 people.

According to Haiti’s national department of epidemiology, there have so far been 1,220 confirmed cases of the disease in the current outbreak and more than 280 deaths across eight of the country’s 10 departments.

Another 14,100 suspected cases spread across all 10 departments have also been reported.

“Haiti has experience in managing cholera, but the fragile security situation has slowed down response efforts, so the arrival of these vaccines is most welcome,” said PAHO chief Carissa Etienne.

The doses were requested by the country’s health ministry and are being provided by the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision (ICG), which manages the global cholera vaccine stockpile, WHO said.

And around 500,000 more doses of the vaccine, called Evichol, were expected to arrive in Haiti in coming weeks.

A large-scale vaccination campaign was due to start in coming days, WHO said, adding that it would initially target people over the age of one in the areas where most cholera cases have been reported, including in the capital Port-au-Prince and in the slum known as Cite Soleil.

WHO stressed that vaccination should be used in combination with other measures, in particular water, sanitation and hygiene interventions, to prevent the spread of the water-borne disease.

WHO World Health Organization

Comments

1000 characters

Haiti receives first shipment of cholera vaccines: WHO

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts down main distillation unit

Clear evidence India behind Lahore's Johar Town blast: Rana Sanaullah

Beijing 'shocked' by attack on Afghan hotel hosting Chinese visitors

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch ‘below average’ after Pakistan v England Test

Oil climbs on supply disruptions, China optimism

On sale of inherited properties: Tax officers charging advance tax ‘unjustly’

Read more stories