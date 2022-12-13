Gold prices rise to new highs

KARACHI: Prices of gold and silver soared on Monday to historic highs on the local market, traders said. The price of gold saw a steep increase of Rs2,350 and rose to the record high of Rs169,650 per tola. Similarly, the precious metal was being sold at Rs145,448 per 10 grams, up by Rs2,016.

The price of gold being quoted on the world market was $1,794 per ounce. According to the traders, the prices of silver shot to a record high of Rs1,970 per tola (after an increase of Rs80) and Rs1,688.95 per 10 grams, a hike of Rs68.58.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022