AGL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
ANL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
AVN 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
EFERT 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.13%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
FNEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
GGGL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.3%)
GGL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.39%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.09%)
MLCF 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
PRL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.46%)
UNITY 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.69%)
WAVES 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,148 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,252 Decreased By -98 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,569 Decreased By -129.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,366 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2022 11:32am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DUBAI: More than 11,000 children are known to have been killed or maimed in Yemen’s civil war since it escalated nearly eight years ago, the United Nations said Monday.

“The true toll of this conflict is likely to be far higher,” said the children’s agency UNICEF about the casualties of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“Thousands of children have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands more remain at risk of death from preventable disease or starvation,” said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.

About 2.2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished, one quarter of them aged under five, and most are at extreme risk from cholera, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases, UNICEF said.

Yemen’s war broke out in 2014 and quickly saw Iran-backed Houthi rebels seize the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Hundreds of thousands have died since, either as a result of fighting or indirectly through unsafe drinking water, disease outbreaks, hunger and other impacts.

The agency’s latest numbers confirm 3,774 child deaths between March 2015 and September 2022.

A UN-brokered truce lasted for six months until October 2, but warring parties then failed to agree on an extension.

US navy claims seizes ammunition en route from Iran to Yemen

Since then at least 62 children have been killed or wounded, said UNICEF.

“The urgent renewal of the truce would be a positive first step that would allow critical humanitarian access,” Russell said.

“Ultimately, only a sustained peace will allow families to rebuild their shattered lives and begin to plan for the future.”

The UN agency also said 3,904 boys had been recruited into the fighting over the years, and that more than 90 girls had been given roles including working at checkpoints.

UNICEF appealed for $484.4 million in funding to tackle the humanitarian crisis.

“If the children of Yemen are to have any chance of a decent future… all those with influence must ensure they are protected and supported,” said Russell.

UNITED NATIONS Yemen UNICEF Yemen CIVIL war

Comments

1000 characters

Yemen war has killed or maimed over 11,000 children: UN

Chaman attack: Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take ‘strictest possible action’

Intra-day update: rupee marginally depreciates against US dollar

Rampant Wood fires England to series win over Pakistan

Reko Diq rebirth translates into firm ECC action

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Oil edges up on US pipeline restart uncertainty, Russian supplies

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

Read more stories