Dec 10, 2022
China reports 13,811 new COVID cases for Dec 9 vs 16,797 a day earlier

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2022 10:19am
SHANGHAI: China reported 13,811 new COVID-19 infections for Dec. 9, of which 3,082 were symptomatic and 10,729 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The commission reported 16,797 new cases a day earlier – 3,637 symptomatic and 13,160 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 13,585 new local cases for Friday, of which 3,034 were symptomatic and 10,551 were asymptomatic, down from 16,592 a day earlier.

China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines

There were no deaths, unchanged from the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

