AGL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.26%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.3%)
AVN 76.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
EFERT 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.44%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
GGL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.27%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
OGDC 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
TPLP 19.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.14%)
TRG 138.24 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.09%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
WAVES 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.85%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.46%)
BR30 15,393 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.47%)
KSE100 41,709 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,405 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.46

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 11:33am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may retest a resistance at $6.46 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.49 to $6.53-3/4 range.

A five-wave cycle from $6.74 has completed at the Wednesday low of $6.35, as confirmed by the strong bounce from this low.

Three waves make up the bounce. So far, only two waves have unfolded.

The wave c is expected to travel into the target zone.

A more bullish scenario is a reversal of the downtrend from $7.11-3/4, as the trend could be well divided into five waves. Under this scenario, corn may rise to $6.74.

Support is at $6.39-1/2, a break below which could trigger a drop into $6.34-1/4 to $6.37 range.

CBOT corn may fall more into $6.37 to $6.41-3/4 range

On the daily chart, a pennant has been confirmed, indicating a target of $6.02-1/4.

A retracement analysis suggests the same target.

However, there was a false break below the immediate support of $6.40-1/4.

Corn is highly likely to bounce to $6.57 before resuming its downtrend.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.46

Forex reserve levels attract PM’s attention

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Telenor may consider closing operations

IHC bars FIA from arresting Suleman Shehbaz upon return from UK

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Read more stories