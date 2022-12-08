AGL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.56%)
ANL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
GGL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
OGDC 71.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
TRG 139.47 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.99%)
UNITY 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
WAVES 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.73%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.06%)
BR30 15,442 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,829 Increased By 9.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,454 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy rains trigger floods in Portugal’s capital, one dead

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 10:05am
Follow us

LISBON: Local authorities put Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, on high alert on Wednesday evening and urged people to stay indoors as heavy rains killed at least one person, washed cars away and flooded several buildings.

Portuguese weather agency IPMA placed Lisbon as well as the neighbouring district of Santarem and the southern

Algarve region on a “red” weather warning due to intense rainfall and strong winds, which are expected to continue until Friday.

In Lisbon, the Civil Protection authority has reported hundreds of incidents, from flooded streets, train stations, a theatre and even a hospital. Authorities have had to shut roads and tunnels.

Images shared on social media showed flooding in parts of Lisbon’s airport, and two flights were diverted. A spokeswoman told Reuters the airport was now “operational”.

Civil Protection commander Andre Fernandes said at a news conference that a 55-year-old woman had died in a flooded basement in Alges, near Lisbon.

Her husband, who was also in the basement, was rescued and survived.

“We appeal to people not to leave their homes during these periods of heavy rain,” Fernandes said, urging those who live in low-lying areas to “seek shelter” in safer places.

Colombia landslide kills 34

Lisbon’s mayor’s office has also asked people to remain indoors.

Mayor Carlos Moedas visited some of the flooded areas, and said works to build a five-kilometre (3.11 miles) drainage tunnel were essential and should start soon.

“These changes (due to global warming) are terrible,” Moedas said.

“We have to be prepared.”

Portugal rain IPMA

Comments

1000 characters

Heavy rains trigger floods in Portugal’s capital, one dead

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal improvement against US dollar

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

China buys Russian oil at multi-month low discounts, brushes off price cap

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Final phase of local polls in AJK commences

Read more stories