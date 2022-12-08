KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.890 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,809.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.077 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 2.887 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.662 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.058 billion), Silver (PKR 1.335 billion), DJ (PKR 667.009 million), Natural Gas (PKR 411.814 million), Platinum (PKR 337.493 million), SP 500 (PKR 254.426 million), Copper (PKR 152.305 million), Japan Equity (PKR 24.944 million) and Brent (PKR 20.824 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.863 million were traded.

