AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 28.9 (0.7%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 164 (1.07%)
KSE100 41,808 Increased By 268.4 (0.65%)
KSE30 15,445 Increased By 79.7 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

16 dead, including soldiers, in Donetsk road accident

AFP Published 07 Dec, 2022 02:35pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: More than a dozen people have died in a road accident in the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, which is mostly controlled by Russian forces, the Moscow-installed region’s head said Wednesday.

“A tragedy on the T-0517 highway claimed the lives of 16 people, among them were some of our defenders,” the Russia-appointed head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin said on Telegram.

Four other passengers were injured in the accident that took place between Torez and Shakhtarsk, according to Pushilin.

He offered “sincere condolences” and wished a “speedy recovery” to the injured.

Ukraine appears to show ability to strike far inside Russia

Fighting for months has raged around the frontline in Donestk, a mining and steel base, which Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed despite not fully controlling it.

Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian forces Donetsk

Comments

1000 characters

16 dead, including soldiers, in Donetsk road accident

Schools in Lahore to remain closed three days a week due to smog

Rupee registers third successive decline, settles at 224.16 against US dollar

ECP supports use of electronic voting machines: Chief Election Commissioner

IMF programme: Govt remains committed, Dar tells Nong

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Energy-efficient projects: World Bank ready to extend $300m financing

Battered Pakistan seek livelier pitch in 2nd Test against England

ECC asks Power Division to resolve KE issues

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Read more stories