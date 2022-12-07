AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Governor wants all parties to agree on joint Charter of Economy

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022 07:22am
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Tuesday that all political parties should agree on the Charter of Economy so that policies do not change with the change of governments.

He said this while speaking at the All Pakistan Students Societies Conference at Government College University today. In the conference, a panel discussion was organized to deal with the challenges faced by higher education sector. Vice Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi and other educational experts also addressed the moot.

The governor maintained that continuity of policies is very important for the development of institutions. He disclosed that international ranking of Pakistani universities is improving, which is a good thing. During the Muslim League (N) tenures, there was a record increase in the number of universities and the funding of HEC, he said, adding: “Women education and women empowerment is very important and the Muslim League (N) established the first women’s university, Fatima Jinnah Women’s University.

