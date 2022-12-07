KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.515 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,059.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.175 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.307 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.249 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.816 billion), Silver (PKR 1.266 billion), DJ (PKR 459.127 million), Natural Gas (PKR 391.584 million), Platinum (PKR 372.666 million), SP 500 (PKR 330.469 million), Copper (PKR 124.112 million), Brent (PKR 15.207million) and Japan Equity (PKR 6.185 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.427 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022