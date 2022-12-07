AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ICE canola futures rise

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose to a two-week high on Monday, lifted by short-covering. Canola showed independent strength of vegetable oil competitors soybean oil and soybeans, which declined. On Friday, canola prices soared on spread trades by crushers against soyoil and canola.

Most-active March canola gained $8.30 to settle at $850 per tonne. Traders are also digesting last week’s Statistics Canada surprise reduction to Canada’s canola harvest.

January-March canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 4,561 times.

US soybean futures dipped, pressured by a weaker grains complex despite export optimism as analysts eye changes to China’s Covid-19 quarantine process.

