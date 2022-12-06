AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee climbs buoyed by slow producer selling

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 09:41pm
Follow us

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted partly by the slow pace of producer selling in both Brazil and Colombia, while robusta prices were also higher as rains in Vietnam led to concerns about the quality of the harvest.

Coffee

March arabica coffee rose 1.7% to $1.6540 per lb by 1548 GMT.

Dealers said a strengthening in Brazil’s real against the dollar on Tuesday could further discourage producer selling in the world’s top grower by lowering dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms.

A continued rise in exchange stocks, however, was expected to keep a lid on prices.

ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 637,360 bags on Dec. 5, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 407,935 bags pending grading.

Colombia produced 1.06 million 60-kg bags of washed arabica coffee in November, the national coffee federation said on Monday, down 6% from the same month last year because of heavy rain.

January robusta coffee rose 1.4% to $1,925 a tonne.

Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was now around 60% complete with some quality concerns following recent rains.

EU agrees law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.1% to 19.57 cents per lb.

Dealers noted recent rains in Centre-South Brazil had disrupted the cane harvest while there had also been a slow start to the harvest in Thailand.

March white sugar fell 0.35% to $537.20 a tonne.

French sugar group Tereos reported strong first-half results on Tuesday, including a net profit and a sharp rise in earnings, as high sugar and ethanol prices helped offset an increase in production costs.

Cocoa

March New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,487 a tonne.

March London cocoa rose 0.1% to 1,951 pounds a tonne.

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee climbs buoyed by slow producer selling

Perishables worth $5.5mn stuck at Karachi port 'owing to dollar shortage'

FIR registered in Arshad Sharif’s murder on Supreme Court’s order

Fight against terrorism to continue till establishment of enduring peace, stability: Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Sanaullah urges PTI leaders to use parliament for discussion on next general elections

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CDA decides to de-seal Centaurus Mall

Ukraine slams India for buying Russian oil

Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

India well placed to face global headwinds: World Bank

Read more stories