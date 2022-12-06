AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
EPCL 49.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FCCL 12.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FNEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
GGGL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
OGDC 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.75%)
PAEL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TREET 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
WAVES 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,144 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.25%)
BR30 15,240 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,537 Decreased By -75.2 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,340 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 10:41am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday it had ordered military units to fire more artillery shells into the sea, the North’s official KCNA news agency reported, in response to South Korea’s ongoing drills across the border.

The firing comes a day after North Korea said it fired more than 130 shells into the sea off its east and west coasts, some of which landed in a buffer zone near the sea border between the two Koreas.

Seoul called that a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions. South Korean and US troops have been conducting live-fire drills near the border since Monday.

The allies say the drills are necessary to deter nuclear-armed North Korea, which tested a record number of missiles this year and has made preparations to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Pyongyang has sharply criticized the joint exercises as provocative and proof of hostile policies by Seoul and Washington.

North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan

“The enemy must immediately cease provocative military actions in the zone near the front lines,” a spokesperson for the North Korean army said, according to KCNA.

In addition to the artillery fire, the North Korean army issued a combat emergency alert to units at all levels and troops were ordered to step up surveillance, the spokesperson said.

south korea North Korea Pyongyang’s

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills

Arshad Sharif’s 'brutal killing': CJP takes suo motu notice

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

Read more stories