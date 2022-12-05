AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.5%)
TREET 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 15,344 Decreased By -173.8 (-1.12%)
KSE100 41,947 Decreased By -203.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hits 3-week high as more Chinese cities ease COVID curbs

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:07am
Follow us

Copper prices climbed to their highest in three weeks on Monday as more cities in top metals consumer China announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, with a weak US dollar also lending support to the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $8,505.50 a tonne, as of 0200 GMT.

It hit its highest since Nov. 14 at $8,520.50 in early Asian trading.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded January copper contract rose as much as 1.6% to 66,860 yuan ($9,599.70) a tonne, its strongest since Nov. 16.

Amid Beijing’s changing narrative on COVID-19’s health risks, more cities announced an easing of curbs on Sunday, lifting large-scale lockdowns, reducing regular tests and ending checks for negative results in public spaces.

China has given “hints that local government officials will likely exercise COVID measures with an intent to reduce their impact on the economy even if there are no further imminent changes in the overall COVID rules”, said Iris Pang, ING’s chief economist, Greater China.

Copper hits highest in over two weeks on easing of China Covid curbs

China’s restrictive zero-COVID policy has dampened overall demand and industrial activity, and sparked unprecedented protests in late November.

A soft dollar further boosted LME prices, as it made greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The dollar index was down 0.18% at 104.28, its lowest since June 28.

The index fell 1.4% last week. Among other metals, aluminium gained 1% to $2,570 a tonne, zinc added 1.7% to $3,130, lead rose 1.3% to $2,232 and tin climbed 4.1% to $24,200.

SHFE aluminium was up 1% at 19,375 yuan a tonne, zinc rose 0.7% to 24,675 yuan, nickel climbed 4% to 209,750 yuan, lead gained 1.3% to 15,940 yuan, and tin added 4.3% to 195,280 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper hits 3-week high as more Chinese cities ease COVID curbs

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Read more stories