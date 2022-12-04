AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Displaced Syrians fear Turkish threats spell new exodus

AFP Published 04 Dec, 2022 10:28am
Follow us

SANDAF: Syria’s grinding conflict has already uprooted Ahmed Yassin and his family several times, but now they fear a threatened Turkish offensive will force them to flee the muddy camp they call home.

The 34-year-old, his wife and two children live in Sandaf in Syria’s Aleppo province – just south of the border with Turkey, and under the control of Turkish-backed rebels.

“Making a living is hard,” the labourer told AFP in the impoverished camp, as sheep grazed on the roadside nearby.

“On top of everything we’ve gone through – the misery, the lack of job opportunities and poverty… we are now threatened with displacement yet again.”

On November 20, Turkey began air strikes on Kurdish-held areas of Syria and Iraq in response to a deadly bombing in Istanbul the previous week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened a new ground incursion into northern Syria to take control of three Kurdish-held areas. One of them, Tal Rifaat, is less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from Sandaf.

Yassin recalled fleeing his hometown in neighbouring Idlib province after fighting flared there earlier in the civil war.

“We pray for God’s help, and for us to return to our towns, our lands, our homes,” he said.

‘Last straw’

Since 2016, Turkey has carried out successive ground operations to expel Kurdish forces from border areas of northern Syria.

Its troops and their Syrian proxies hold swathes of the border, and Erdogan has long sought to establish a “safe zone” 30 kilometres (20 miles) deep the whole length of the frontier.

Turkey said its recent Syria air strikes have targeted the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara sees as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Thousands protest Turkish strikes on Kurdish groups in Syria

Turkey said the groups were behind the Istanbul bombing, an accusation both organisations have denied.

At the Sandaf camp, children, some barefoot, played on the ground between tents.

Camp resident Mohammed Abu Ali said there was sporadic shelling between the opposing sides even before Turkey launched its air assault last month.

The 45-year-old, who lives with his five children, one of whom uses a wheelchair, said the fighting left camp residents in “a state of panic and fear”.

“We hope that either a military operation will allow us to return home, or that they will reach an agreement so we can stay in the camp,” said Abu Ali, also originally from Idlib.

“All we want is… to live the remaining days of our lives in our homes,” he said, standing by a washing line strung from his tent.

Human rights groups have warned that civilians on both sides of the front line will bear the brunt of any new flareup.

Renewed conflict in northern Syria would be “the last straw for millions of people grappling with the dire humanitarian conditions”, Save the Children and other groups warned this week.

Another surge in hostilities will potentially result “in a new wave of displacement”, they said, urging all parties to protect civilians.

Waiting

On the front line in Tal Rifaat, Turkish-backed Syrian fighters peered out from behind sandbags as a thick fog enveloped the area.

At positions further east near Manbij – another target of the threatened Turkish ground offensive – a fighter smoked a cigarette by the roadside as others made tea inside a cramped breeze-block bunker.

Turkish-backed fighters were scattered along the front line without any heavy equipment, an AFP correspondent reported.

In some areas, there were no fighters at all, while in others, a few rested inside their bases, some scrolling through their phones.

Government ally Russia deployed troop reinforcements to the Kurdish-held Tal Rifaat area this week, while the United States warned Turkey not to disrupt operations against the Islamic State group in Syria in which Kurdish fighters of the YPG have played a central role.

A Turkish-backed fighter near Tal Rifaat, who identified himself as Yussef Abu al-Majed, said he was eager for battle but had received no orders to attack.

If Turkish-backed forces “don’t have the green light from Turkey, they cannot act on their own”, he said.

“And if Turkey does not have the American, Russian and Iranian greenlight, it cannot engage in military action” in northern Syria. Iran is the Syrian government’s other main foreign ally.

Turkey Syria's Turkish backed rebels. Turkish offensive exodus

Comments

1000 characters

Displaced Syrians fear Turkish threats spell new exodus

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Pakistan ‘ever ready’ to take fight back to enemy: COAS responds strongly to India’s belligerence

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Attack on diplomat: FO declines to confirm reports about suspect’s arrest

England 46-2 at lunch after taking first innings lead against Pakistan

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignations

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Read more stories